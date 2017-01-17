Man sought in connection with Brooklyn slaying arrested in Worcester

A 19-year old man, arrested by local police this week as a fugitive from justice, will be charged in connection with the shooting death of a 22-year old man in Brooklyn, N.Y. Kaymel Taylor, listed as being homeless, will be charged in Kings County, N.Y. with second degree murder, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, according to Central District Court records. A spokesperson for the New York Police Department said Mr. Taylor is wanted there in connection with the shooting death of Thomas Castillo, 22, of Brooklyn.

