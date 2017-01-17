Man sought in connection with Brooklyn slaying arrested in Worcester
A 19-year old man, arrested by local police this week as a fugitive from justice, will be charged in connection with the shooting death of a 22-year old man in Brooklyn, N.Y. Kaymel Taylor, listed as being homeless, will be charged in Kings County, N.Y. with second degree murder, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, according to Central District Court records. A spokesperson for the New York Police Department said Mr. Taylor is wanted there in connection with the shooting death of Thomas Castillo, 22, of Brooklyn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th...
|Sat
|The Worlds Bigges...
|6
|15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart...
|Jan 9
|Gomez
|1
|Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10)
|Jan 6
|amazed
|8
|Our Opinion: Women's March will make strong sta...
|Dec 31
|Cops are degenerates
|3
|sexless marriage advice (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|108
|Is my ex son in law off limits sexually? EX. (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|183
|Mountain lion in Petersham? Owner of injured ho...
|Nov '16
|big Cats where it...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC