Man charged with stealing Army Reserve weapons escapes jail
Federal officials say a former Army reservist charged with stealing 16 guns from a U.S. Army Reserve Center in Worcester escaped from a Rhode Island detention center Saturday night. U.S. Marshall Jamie Hainsworth says the Cambridge, Massachusetts, native scaled a building and climbed over a razor wire to escape.
