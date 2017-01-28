Listen to win your way in
WWE LIVE returns to the DCU Center in Worcester on March 20th with their Road to Wrestlemania tour & 100 FM The Pike has YOUR chance to win your way in! Keep it locked onto The Pike ALL week long for your cue to call in to win! The 10th caller to 799-7453, when it airs, wins a pair of tickets! Tickets are on sale now at the DCU Center Box Office, by phone at 800-745-3000 and online at ticketmaster.com . Meet your favorite Superstars with the WWE SUPERSTAR EXPERIENCE PACKAGE.
