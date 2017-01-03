Lifestyle | Worcester Public Library Asking for Community Feedback With Survey

Lifestyle | Worcester Public Library ...

Worcester Public Library Asking for Community Feedback With Survey

In order to get feedback, the Library will provide surveys for people to fill out and those surveys are available through January 21. "The Worcester Public Library is a valuable part of our city, and it is important that our patrons have a voice in the future of their Library. These surveys will help us see what our patron's value and the feedback we receive from the public will play a vital role in our strategic planning process," said Geoffrey Dickinson, Head Librarian.

