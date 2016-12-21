Lifestyle | Worcester Police Offer Alcohol Training to Local Bars, Restaurants
The Worcester Police Department is offering free alcohol awareness training to all alcohol license holders in the City of Worcester. "The training consists of responsible sales to all patrons and training on how to avoid sales to minors and over service.
