Judge won't suppress dentist's statements about wife's death

44 min ago

WORCESTER - A judge has denied a motion to suppress evidence in the case of Roger Desilets Jr., a dentist charged with manslaughter and assault and battery in the 2011 death of his 65-year-old wife, Kathleen Desilets, at the couple's Princeton home. Lawyers for the 71-year-old Dr. Desilets sought to bar prosecutors from using statements he made to police, as well as various items seized by investigators, as evidence against him at his upcoming Worcester Superior Court trial.

