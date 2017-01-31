Jewish Community Center in Worcester again targeted by bomb threat
Preschool pupils at the Worcester Jewish Community Center at 633 Salisbury Sty. were evacuated Tuesday as another wave of bomb threats was reported at Jewish center's across the country.
