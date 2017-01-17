Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of threats
There are 1 comment on the Berkshire Eagle story from 6 hrs ago, titled Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of threats. In it, Berkshire Eagle reports that:
A second wave of bomb threats this month to Jewish Community Centers nationwide remains outside of Berkshire County, with JCCs in Newton and Worcester the only impacted sites in Massachusetts. Bomb threats were reported at Jewish Community Centers in Florida, New Jersey, Tennessee, Maryland, South Carolina, and Delaware earlier this month, according to the Anti-Defamation League.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
|
#1 6 hrs ago
WHAT! Really!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart...
|Jan 9
|Gomez
|1
|Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10)
|Jan 6
|amazed
|8
|Our Opinion: Women's March will make strong sta...
|Dec 31
|Cops are degenerates
|3
|sexless marriage advice (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|108
|Is my ex son in law off limits sexually? EX. (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|183
|Mountain lion in Petersham? Owner of injured ho...
|Nov '16
|big Cats where it...
|1
|Shrewsbury st. (Sep '15)
|Nov '16
|David Gray
|9
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC