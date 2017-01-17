There are on the Berkshire Eagle story from 6 hrs ago, titled Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of threats. In it, Berkshire Eagle reports that:

A second wave of bomb threats this month to Jewish Community Centers nationwide remains outside of Berkshire County, with JCCs in Newton and Worcester the only impacted sites in Massachusetts. Bomb threats were reported at Jewish Community Centers in Florida, New Jersey, Tennessee, Maryland, South Carolina, and Delaware earlier this month, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

