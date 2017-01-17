HVAC worker dies after fall from cinema roof in Millbury
A heating/ventilation/air conditioning worker died Tuesday afternoon after falling 30 to 35 feet off the Blackstone Valley Cinema De Lux at the Shoppes at Blackstone Valley. Police said they were withholding the man's name pending notification of next of kin. They said they received a 911 call at 12:22 p.m. reporting a man had fallen off the roof of the cinema building.
