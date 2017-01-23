How To Get Dads To A Parenting Class? Ask Them To Read To Their Kid
Giving dads a task - in this case, reading - seemed to suit them better than the kind of parenting classes favored by moms. Even though studies show kids whose fathers take an active part in their lives are less disruptive and better adjusted socially , most programs that aim to up parenting skills are geared towards mothers.
