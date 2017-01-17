Home invaders crash victim's car in W...

Home invaders crash victim's car in Worcester

20 hrs ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Armed assailants threw a woman's phone in the toilet as she hid in a bathroom with her 5-year-old son during a home invasion Monday night.  Police went to Falmouth Street about 8 p.m., and on the way they were informed the suspects may have fled in the victim's vehicle. Police said the suspects then crashed the vehicle at a nearby address and fled on foot.  Police found the crashed vehicle, and witnesses told them at least two people got out.

