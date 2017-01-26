Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Yelling 'F--k Islam,' DA Says
There are 23 comments on the DNAInfo.com story from Friday, titled Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Yelling 'F--k Islam,' DA Says. In it, DNAInfo.com reports that:
A hijab-wearing Delta worker was kicked by a passenger at JFK Airport who yelled "f--k Islam," the Queens District Attorney said. Robin Rhodes, 57, was in the Delta Sky Club on Wednesday on his way home to Worcester, Massachusetts, from Aruba when he approached the woman while she was in her office.
Hanoi, Vietnam
#1 Friday
Praise be upon this leftist mainstream media of the west. They are our greatest allies. Do you know, how I know that islam will win?
- Non-muslims themselves will imprison this non-muslim, for attacking the muslima.
Non-muslims themselves fight for us muslims! How intelligent they are! How can islam possibly lose and not win? Inshallah, islam will prevail over the west.
#2 Friday
She's probably on a reconnaissance mission for a terrorist attack later.
#3 Friday
SalaamZ ! Q.M. As long as pious believeing muslims remain vigilant against ISIS-mongers and other infiltrateing sociopaths , A L L A H ,s - I S L A A M could very well rule the earth ! LOL! CheerZ
#4 Friday
Muslims need to be made clear they're not welcome in the West.
This is going to get nastier with time going by and more and more folks understanding that MUSLIMS are the real enemies to be fought, and not Putin.
Our politicians and our police better be careful which side they take, lest another civil war breaks out ... like it's bound to happen in Merkel's Germany !
#5 Friday
YOU are an infiltrator!
And that bicth at JFK too!
But reckoning time is fast approachinf.
Hanoi, Vietnam
|
#6 Friday
Walaikum salam, bro. Islam will certainly rule over the world, inshallah. And as Allah swt remarked, it is by their own hands that we will prevail over them. Just look at their system for example - They protect us, our deen, our culture, our people, by themselves, and by their own laws! They take down the non-muslims who oppose us, by themselves! It is impossible that we will lose. Islam will conquer them.
Their constitution itself gives immunity to islam, and these non-muslims cannot stop defending the same constitution, alhamdullillah! Lol! This says it all, really.
“Tell it as it is.”
Since: Jun 12
6,295
Toorak, Australia
#7 Friday
Does that mean you have disowned mad mo?
Netherlands
#8 Friday
Unfortunately you are 100% right. You are honest to admit it. As it is now it is difficult to fight against you. You are using the democratic rights, with the help of the leftists, to destroy democracy.
#9 Friday
Employing a muzzscum is asking for troubles.
It looks like soon European leaders will IMPOSE quotas on companies to employ muzzrderers.
Hanoi, Vietnam
|
#10 Friday
Just to give you an example of your brilliant media - On this topix website itself, you will never, ever see news, in the news section, about muslims committing terrorism, or muslims attacking non-muslims.
But the moment non-muslims do anything to muslims, like in the article above - It is immediately posted in the news section of topix. Even pushing and shouting at muslims, is regarded as important news and posted in the news section here.
See the difference? If rarely ever, a muslim attacking non-muslim is posted, even then it is not a direct news piece, but a tangential, related news about the incident.
Non-muslims are mistaken if they think that inside their countries, they are more protected. Even inside their own countries, we are more protected than non-muslims. Islam truly is invincible, alhamdullilah.
Hanoi, Vietnam
|
#11 Friday
Forgot to mention - Curses be upon donald trump! He is iblis. He is the thorn in the flesh for muslims. I urge all highly intelligent leftist americans to oppose trump and try to overthrow him. If he gets his way, he may well be able to diminish significantly---although not eliminate---the power of islam and muslims in america. We must not let that happen!
Regina, Canada
|
#12 Friday
Ha ha ha
Muslim scum is getting what they deserve!
THROW THE TRASH OUT.
Auckland, New Zealand
|
#13 Yesterday
Considering the average non-muslime here has a one digit IQ, there are probably only one or two posters who understand your message.
“Police Lives Matter”
Since: Jun 16
5,023
Michigan
|
#14 Yesterday
Under the bomb-sights of our Crusader warplanes is as close as filthy muslims should be allowed to get to aircraft.
“Tell it as it is.”
Since: Jun 12
6,295
Toorak, Australia
|
#15 Yesterday
Unfortunately you are correct, but let us see how long it is till the tide reverses.
You will have noticed there is a marked change, with even some who were classed as left wing starting to question, even oppose, the current situation.
#18 Yesterday
Is it even possible the lying MSM, if there is any, would lie for you. Would you even lie about attacks to get the ignorant to believe it is so?
Berlin, Germany
|
#19 Yesterday
Really?
Any examples?
Netherlands
|
#20 21 hrs ago
Again you are right, look at how non Muslims are defending the Muslims who are stoped for few weeks from the Islamization process. Look at the media like CNN portraying Muslims as champeopns of human rights and are wrong done by Trump. The president is only a week in office and they are talking to remove him because he is bad for evil Muslims. Unfortunately you are Muslim, though what you said make some sense, at least better than the evil PCs.
Croydon, UK
|
#25 20 hrs ago
Muzzies should not be any where near aircraft... not even airports.
They should have their own separate airline planes...
which should be banned anyway...
except for travel between Muzz countries.
#26 15 hrs ago
911 was bush doing he should have been guarding, twin towers instead of mess with black peoples, we have a person in federal lock up now for tryin to bomb twin towers the USA government is be blame for 911.
