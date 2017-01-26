There are on the DNAInfo.com story from Friday, titled Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Yelling 'F--k Islam,' DA Says. In it, DNAInfo.com reports that:

A hijab-wearing Delta worker was kicked by a passenger at JFK Airport who yelled "f--k Islam," the Queens District Attorney said. Robin Rhodes, 57, was in the Delta Sky Club on Wednesday on his way home to Worcester, Massachusetts, from Aruba when he approached the woman while she was in her office.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at DNAInfo.com.