Heslam: Looking for Baby May

SEEKING ANSWERS: Pam Morris, 55, of Woonsocket, R.I., would like to meet the now-grown baby girl she discovered in a shopping bag near her car in a hospital parking lot in Worcester in May 2000. Nearly 17 years ago, Pam Morris saved the life of a newborn girl, known as "Baby May," when she found her stuffed in a plastic bag, wrapped in a blood-soaked towel, alongside the back tire of her parked car in Worcester.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.