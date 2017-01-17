Heslam: Looking for Baby May
SEEKING ANSWERS: Pam Morris, 55, of Woonsocket, R.I., would like to meet the now-grown baby girl she discovered in a shopping bag near her car in a hospital parking lot in Worcester in May 2000. Nearly 17 years ago, Pam Morris saved the life of a newborn girl, known as "Baby May," when she found her stuffed in a plastic bag, wrapped in a blood-soaked towel, alongside the back tire of her parked car in Worcester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart...
|Jan 9
|Gomez
|1
|Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10)
|Jan 6
|amazed
|8
|Our Opinion: Women's March will make strong sta...
|Dec 31
|Cops are degenerates
|3
|sexless marriage advice (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|108
|Is my ex son in law off limits sexually? EX. (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|183
|Mountain lion in Petersham? Owner of injured ho...
|Nov '16
|big Cats where it...
|1
|Shrewsbury st. (Sep '15)
|Nov '16
|David Gray
|9
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC