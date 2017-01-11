Hearing set for bridge replacement on Worcester's Plantation Street

The state Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing Thursday on the eventual replacement of the Plantation Street Bridge that crosses over a CSX railroad line. The hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the MassDOT District 3 offices at 403 Belmont St. The estimated $4.5 million project will include a full replacement of the bridge, which the state says is too narrow for the current level of traffic and is nearing the end of its structural life. According to MassDOT, the new bridge will have two travel lanes and a left-turn-only lane onto Aitchison Street. The new bridge will also have 6-foot-wide sidewalks and 5-foot-wide shoulders, compared to the current 3-foot shoulders.

