Hearing set for bridge replacement on...

Hearing set for bridge replacement on Worcester's Plantation Street

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

The state Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing Thursday on the eventual replacement of the Plantation Street Bridge that crosses over a CSX railroad line.  The hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the MassDOT District 3 offices at 403 Belmont St. The estimated $4.5 million project will include a full replacement of the bridge, which the state says is too narrow for the current level of traffic and is nearing the end of its structural life.  According to MassDOT, the new bridge will have two travel lanes and a left-turn-only lane onto Aitchison Street. The new bridge will also have 6-foot-wide sidewalks and 5-foot-wide shoulders, compared to the current 3-foot shoulders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart... Jan 9 Gomez 1
Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10) Jan 6 amazed 8
News Our Opinion: Women's March will make strong sta... Dec 31 Cops are degenerates 3
sexless marriage advice (Jan '12) Dec '16 Da x 108
Poll Is my ex son in law off limits sexually? EX. (Feb '11) Dec '16 Da x 183
News Mountain lion in Petersham? Owner of injured ho... Nov '16 big Cats where it... 1
Shrewsbury st. (Sep '15) Nov '16 David Gray 9
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,624 • Total comments across all topics: 277,826,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC