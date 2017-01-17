Health | Health Foundation of Central MA Names Becker, Dimitri as New Directors
The Board of The Health Foundation of Central Massachusetts named Randall Becker, C.P.A., M.B.A. and Dennis Dimitri, M.D., F.A.A.F.P. two new directors. Becker served as Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President and Director of MAPFRE U.S.A. Corp until he retired in 2016.
