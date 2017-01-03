Guy Gecht to Receive Industry Influen...

Guy Gecht to Receive Industry Influencer from PINE

January 10, 2017 - Printing Industries of New England PINE will be hosting its 10th annual Industry Awards Gala on April 5th at Mechanics Hall, Worcester, Mass. The evening is a celebration of print and graphic communications and will be highlighted by the presentation of the prestigious PINE Industry Influencer Award to Guy Gecht, CEO of EFI.

