Guy Gecht to Receive Industry Influencer from PINE
January 10, 2017 - Printing Industries of New England PINE will be hosting its 10th annual Industry Awards Gala on April 5th at Mechanics Hall, Worcester, Mass. The evening is a celebration of print and graphic communications and will be highlighted by the presentation of the prestigious PINE Industry Influencer Award to Guy Gecht, CEO of EFI.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Printing Impressions.
