George Perry III named Westborough's 2016 Veteran of the Year
The town of Westborough's Veterans' Advisory Board has announced that George A. Perry III is the recipient of the Veteran of the Year Award, created to honor Westborough veterans who make extraordinary contributions to the town and foster the wellbeing of their ex-military neighbors. A plaque, donated by Crown Trophy of Northborough, will be presented to the Perry family Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Westborough Town Hall at 5 p.m. Born in Worcester, Perry was the son of the late George and Priscilla Perry.
Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.
