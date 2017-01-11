Former Worcester nurse pleads guilty to stealing morphine at work
WORCESTER – A former nurse accused of stealing painkillers at her workplace pleaded guilty to the charges in federal court Tuesday afternoon. Lea Roberge, 33, of Worcester, is to be sentenced April 5. She faces up to 10 years in prison for each of the two counts of tampering with a consumer product.
