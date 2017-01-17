Food | The Cellar: Chateau Fombrauge
This week's featured wine is an absolutely stunning Bordeaux! Chateau Fombrauge is this week's featured Estate an Estate that has been making wine for over 500 years. The latest chapter in the history book of Chateau Fombrauge was written in 1999 when it was purchased by Bernard Magrez, the owner of such iconic Chteaus as La Tour Carnet and Pape Clment, not to mention Chteau Clos Haut-Peyraguey - one of the premier sweet wine producers in Sauternes.
