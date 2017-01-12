Financial future of Union Station puts Worcester at a loss
Year after year, the multi-use transportation center has operated at a deficit, forcing the city to provide annual tax-levy subsidies for it. When Union Station reopened, city officials fully understood it was not going to make money, and would require an annual subsidy from the city.
