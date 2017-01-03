Feds to RI prison escapee: 'Turn yourself in'

An escaped prisoner remained at large Tuesday, three days after fleeing undetected from the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility, as authorities continued a multistate manhunt. James Walter Morales, 35, a former Army Reservist, had been held at the federal facility in Central Falls for the past year on charges of raping a child and stealing guns from an armory in Worcester, Massachusetts. But on New Year's Eve, Morales managed to slip away without attracting attention for hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.