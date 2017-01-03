Feds to RI prison escapee: 'Turn yourself in'
An escaped prisoner remained at large Tuesday, three days after fleeing undetected from the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility, as authorities continued a multistate manhunt. James Walter Morales, 35, a former Army Reservist, had been held at the federal facility in Central Falls for the past year on charges of raping a child and stealing guns from an armory in Worcester, Massachusetts. But on New Year's Eve, Morales managed to slip away without attracting attention for hours.
