Faster Cut Rates, Fewer Changeovers, Longer Life

The Norton Red Heat R983 suite of abrasive belts and discs from Saint-Gobain Abrasives includes flap discs and quick-change discs that are ideal for a broad range of applications in markets such as welding, MRO, transportation and aerospace. The Norton Red Heat R983 suite of abrasive belts and discs from Saint-Gobain Abrasives resist wear with sharp cutting ceramic grain that defies premature dulling for fast, efficient cutting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at F&M Magazine.