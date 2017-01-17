DUI trial begins for man accused of badly injuring woman on I-290

WORCESTER – A trial is underway in Central District Court for a city man who is charged with driving drunk when he ran over a woman in 2014, leaving her with serious permanent injuries. Charles F. Bohigian, 52, is charged with drunken driving , negligent driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, speeding, failing to use care in stopping and intimidation of a witness.

