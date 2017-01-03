Dudley to reconsider Muslim cemetery ...

Dudley to reconsider Muslim cemetery plan after all

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

DUDLEY – Town officials and the Islamic Society of Greater Worcester have resolved a setback in their agreement to move forward a proposed Muslim cemetery. The Islamic Society's yearlong effort to site a cemetery off Corbin Road appeared to reach a resolution on Dec. 23, when a settlement was struck with Dudley officials to reconsider the proposal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10) Fri amazed 8
News Our Opinion: Women's March will make strong sta... Dec 31 Cops are degenerates 3
Review: Fel-Tech HAMMER DIVISION (Aug '12) Dec '16 irondealer1 8
sexless marriage advice (Jan '12) Dec '16 Da x 108
Poll Is my ex son in law off limits sexually? EX. (Feb '11) Dec '16 Da x 183
News Mountain lion in Petersham? Owner of injured ho... Nov '16 big Cats where it... 1
Shrewsbury st. (Sep '15) Nov '16 David Gray 9
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Gunman
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,775 • Total comments across all topics: 277,730,077

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC