Dudley to reconsider Muslim cemetery plan after all
DUDLEY – Town officials and the Islamic Society of Greater Worcester have resolved a setback in their agreement to move forward a proposed Muslim cemetery. The Islamic Society's yearlong effort to site a cemetery off Corbin Road appeared to reach a resolution on Dec. 23, when a settlement was struck with Dudley officials to reconsider the proposal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10)
|Fri
|amazed
|8
|Our Opinion: Women's March will make strong sta...
|Dec 31
|Cops are degenerates
|3
|Review: Fel-Tech HAMMER DIVISION (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|irondealer1
|8
|sexless marriage advice (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|108
|Is my ex son in law off limits sexually? EX. (Feb '11)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|183
|Mountain lion in Petersham? Owner of injured ho...
|Nov '16
|big Cats where it...
|1
|Shrewsbury st. (Sep '15)
|Nov '16
|David Gray
|9
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC