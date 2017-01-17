Donald Trump Signed His Presidential Oath Before Election Day
Donald Trump will be repeating himself when he takes his presidential oath this week, because he already did it ... long ago. Trump slapped his autograph on a faux Presidential Oath of Office doc -- with the full text -- back in November of 2015 during a rally in Worcester, MA.
