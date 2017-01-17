Desilets manslaughter trial begins: Was she pushed out window?

WORCESTER – A jury Tuesday afternoon heard opening statements in the manslaughter case of Roger Desilets Jr., the Princeton dentist accused of shoving his wife out a window in 2011. “We will prove to you that after violent confrontation it the hallway area of the third floor, the defendant threw out the window and caused her death,” Assistant District Attorney John E. Bradley told a jury in Worcester Superior Court.

