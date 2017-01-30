Desilets manslaughter case: Deliberations will resume Tuesday
WORCESTER – Jurors will resume deliberations Tuesday morning in the manslaughter case of Princeton dentist Roger P. Desilets Jr. The jury deliberated all day Monday without issuing a finding. In a motion filed Monday morning, Dr. Desilets' attorneys argued that numerous statements the prosecution made in its closing argument were inaccurate and unfair and should either be stricken from the record or prompt a mistrial.
