Deal reached on talks for fire museum at Union Station
WORCESTER - Efforts to establish a Museum of Fire History in Union Station cleared an important hurdle Friday when the Worcester Redevelopment Authority board approved a memorandum of understanding for the project. WRA Chairman Vincent A. Pedone said approval of the resolution allows the WRA to move into formal discussions with the Worcester Historical Fire Society Inc. about leasing space on the first floor at Union Station for the fire museum.
