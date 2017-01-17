Daughter of Dr. Desilets says she had...

Daughter of Dr. Desilets says she had to track him down at Boston hospital

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

WORCESTER – The eldest daughter of Roger P. Desilets, the Princeton dentist accused of killing his wife by pushing her out a window in 2011, testified Friday about the difficulties she had getting her father to speak to her in the days that followed. Kristen D'Aulan, who traveled from her London home to testify, made little attempt to hide her disdain for her father as she spoke over the frequent objections of his lawyers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th... 8 hr Cops are degenerates 1
News 15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart... Jan 9 Gomez 1
Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10) Jan 6 amazed 8
News Our Opinion: Women's March will make strong sta... Dec 31 Cops are degenerates 3
sexless marriage advice (Jan '12) Dec '16 Da x 108
Poll Is my ex son in law off limits sexually? EX. (Feb '11) Dec '16 Da x 183
News Mountain lion in Petersham? Owner of injured ho... Nov '16 big Cats where it... 1
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,567 • Total comments across all topics: 278,108,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC