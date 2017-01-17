Daughter of Dr. Desilets says she had to track him down at Boston hospital

WORCESTER – The eldest daughter of Roger P. Desilets, the Princeton dentist accused of killing his wife by pushing her out a window in 2011, testified Friday about the difficulties she had getting her father to speak to her in the days that followed. Kristen D'Aulan, who traveled from her London home to testify, made little attempt to hide her disdain for her father as she spoke over the frequent objections of his lawyers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.