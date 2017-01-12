Cross-dressing former Howard Stern regular attacked in Brooklyn
A man threw a bottle at 'Elegant' Elliot Offen and spewed hate speech at the former "Howard Stern Show" regular in Crown Heights, Brooklyn on Friday, cops said. For the third time in two years, "Elegant" Elliot Offen, the cross-dressing former Howard Stern regular, was the victim of a hate crime early Friday, officials said.
