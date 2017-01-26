Clive McFarlane: Is Worcester a sanctuary city or not? Posted at
Positive and uplifting are not leadership qualities courted by City Councilor Michael Gaffney, but every so often, like a broken clock, his incessant and unbridled mining for political meanness unearths a nugget of truth. That is the case with his current resolution calling on the City Council to declare whether it is a sanctuary city, and specifically asking the City Council “to support federal law,” and to not “join other communities in declaring themselves sanctuary cities.” Mr. Gaffney noted that Mayor Joe Petty “says we are not a sanctuary city, but his words contradict that claim,” and indeed that is true.
