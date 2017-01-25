Clark U. student government asks president to keep DACA; student leaders at 55 other colleges sig...
WORCESTER – Clark University's student government has written a letter asking the new presidential administration to retain a program granting protections to students who immigrated as children, and it has been circulated across the country the last few weeks, getting signatures from student body leaders at 55 other colleges. The letter, which Clark Undergraduate Student Government president Cory Bisbee said he began drafting the day after President Donald Trump's election in November, so far has been signed by his counterparts at colleges including Princeton University, Stanford University and the University of Chicago.
