City Hall Notebook: Worcester waterfront can be costly

The City Council has asked the city administration for a report on why there have been significant increases in the assessments of waterfront properties, especially those in the areas of Patch Reservoir and Coes Pond. District 5 Councilor Gary Rosen, who made the request, said land values for waterfront properties in those areas have increased by as much as 33 percent.

