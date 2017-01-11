City Hall Notebook: Worcester waterfront can be costly
The City Council has asked the city administration for a report on why there have been significant increases in the assessments of waterfront properties, especially those in the areas of Patch Reservoir and Coes Pond. District 5 Councilor Gary Rosen, who made the request, said land values for waterfront properties in those areas have increased by as much as 33 percent.
