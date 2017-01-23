City Hall Notebook: Ex-councilor Eddy could be headed to Housing Authority board
Former City Councilor William J. Eddy has been tapped by City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. to serve on the board of the Worcester Housing Authority. His appointment would run through Nov. 30, 2022, and is subject to confirmation by the City Council. He would replace Carl F. Gentile on the five-member board. Mr. Eddy served three terms on the City Council as the District 5 councilor.
