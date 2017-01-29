Christian leaders call for equal trea...

Christian leaders call for equal treatment of refugees

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Christian leaders from across the ideological spectrum decried President Trump's move to prioritize Christians seeking asylum, saying it is unfair to give one religious group an advantage over another. "You have to treat everybody equally," said Anthony Barsamian, president of the Massachusetts Council of Churches and a member of the Armenian Orthodox Church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... 19 hr Old Pom 6
News Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye... Sun Omar Q 23
News Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th... Jan 21 The Worlds Bigges... 6
News 15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart... Jan 9 Gomez 1
Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10) Jan 6 amazed 8
News Our Opinion: Women's March will make strong sta... Dec 31 Cops are degenerates 3
sexless marriage advice (Jan '12) Dec '16 Da x 108
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,290 • Total comments across all topics: 278,402,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC