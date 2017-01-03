Ceiling fire displaces 19 in Worcester

WORCESTER - A firefighter was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and 19 residents displaced Thursday night in a fire in a three-story apartment building at 11 Kingsbury St. Deputy Fire Chief John Sullivan said firefighters responded about 11:30 p.m. to a fire in the third-floor ceiling of the building. The fire spread into the attic but was was quickly brought under control.

