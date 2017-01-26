Businessman accused of attacking Musl...

Businessman accused of attacking Muslim JFK airport worker

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

A Massachusetts man who authorities say assaulted a Muslim airline employee at New York's Kennedy Airport is facing hate crime charges President Donald Trump incorrectly claimed in a television interview that two people were shot and killed in Chicago during then-President Barack Obama's farewell speech President Donald Trump incorrectly claimed in a television interview that two people were shot and killed in Chicago during then-President Barack Obama's farewell speech Though "Obamacare" still divides Americans, a new poll finds a majority worried about people losing coverage if the 2010 law is repealed in the nation's long-running political standoff over health care Though "Obamacare" still divides Americans, a new poll finds a majority worried about people losing coverage if the 2010 law is repealed in the nation's long-running political standoff over health care Far from the ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye... 4 hr Frogface Kate 16
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... 7 hr Qasim Muhammad 1
News Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th... Jan 21 The Worlds Bigges... 6
News 15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart... Jan 9 Gomez 1
Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10) Jan 6 amazed 8
News Our Opinion: Women's March will make strong sta... Dec 31 Cops are degenerates 3
sexless marriage advice (Jan '12) Dec '16 Da x 108
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,562 • Total comments across all topics: 278,320,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC