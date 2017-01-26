Businessman accused of attacking Muslim JFK airport worker
A Massachusetts man who authorities say assaulted a Muslim airline employee at New York's Kennedy Airport is facing hate crime charges President Donald Trump incorrectly claimed in a television interview that two people were shot and killed in Chicago during then-President Barack Obama's farewell speech President Donald Trump incorrectly claimed in a television interview that two people were shot and killed in Chicago during then-President Barack Obama's farewell speech Though "Obamacare" still divides Americans, a new poll finds a majority worried about people losing coverage if the 2010 law is repealed in the nation's long-running political standoff over health care Though "Obamacare" still divides Americans, a new poll finds a majority worried about people losing coverage if the 2010 law is repealed in the nation's long-running political standoff over health care Far from the ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|4 hr
|Frogface Kate
|16
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|7 hr
|Qasim Muhammad
|1
|Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th...
|Jan 21
|The Worlds Bigges...
|6
|15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart...
|Jan 9
|Gomez
|1
|Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10)
|Jan 6
|amazed
|8
|Our Opinion: Women's March will make strong sta...
|Dec 31
|Cops are degenerates
|3
|sexless marriage advice (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|108
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC