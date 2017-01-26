Business | Worcester Chamber to Highlight Progress of Entrepreneurs During Demo Night
The Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold a demo night and open house at the midway point for StartUp Worcester Businesses to highlight the progress of entrepreneurs as they start their business. The event will be held on Tuesday, January 31 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Running Start, located at 95 Prescott Street in Worcester.
