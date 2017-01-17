Business | MA Unemployment Drops to Lowest Rate in 16 Years
Massachusetts total unemployment rate dropped to 2.8% in December, marking the lowest rate since December of 2000, according to the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development. "For the past six months, the unemployment has continued to drop, and the labor force participation rate has held steady over the year, which is very good news for the state.
