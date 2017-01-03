Beetle infestation to claim another 300 trees in Worcester
About 300 trees in the Quinsigamond Village and Vernon Hill areas have been targeted for removal because of their proximity to other trees found infested with the Asian longhorned beetle. The course of action is being pursued after 62 trees infested with invasive and destructive beetle were discovered there last year.
