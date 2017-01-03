ALFA bet a safe one at FSU for adults
Fitchburg State University's Adult Learning in the Fitchburg Area, or ALFA, launches another series of informative, noncredit, daytime classes, trips, special events and speaker series this month. The courses span fitness classes and nature walks to film screenings and explorations of contemporary topics including gender identity and religion.
