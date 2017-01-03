4 veteran city firefighters on 'eligible' list for Worcester fire chief's job
Four city fire officials are on the list of eligible candidates to replace Fire Chief Geoffrey Gardell when he retires at the end of the month. The four under consideration are Deputy Chief Michael Lavoie, District Chief Douglas Courville, District Chief Samuel Richesson and Capt.
