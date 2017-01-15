15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apartment
WORCESTER - A 32-year-old Fitchburg man was sentenced to 15 to 20 years in state prison Thursday on charges stemming from a 2013 shooting. Miguel Rivera, formerly of 156 Columbus St., Fitchburg, pleaded guilty in Worcester Superior Court to armed assault with intent to murder, armed assault in a dwelling, assault with a dangerous weapon, firearm and malicious destruction of property charges, arising from an early morning Oct. 13, 2013, shooting at an apartment building at 196 Charles St. in Fitchburg.
