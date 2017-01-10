10 people displaced by fire in Charlt...

10 people displaced by fire in Charlton apartment complex

Two residents, one a toddler, were treated for smoke inhalation after a three-alarm fire Sunday morning damaged a building at the Juniper Hill Apartments, according to fire officials. Deputy Fire Chief Edward Knopf said the fire was reported at 8:25 a.m. in the laundry room of a building in the apartment complex at 217 Sturbridge Road.  Two of the residents - including a child under the age of 2 - were taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester to be examined for possible smoke inhalation, Deputy Chief Knopf said.

