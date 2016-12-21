WRTA bus driver glad to lend a helpin...

WRTA bus driver glad to lend a helping hand

WORCESTER - A Worcester Regional Transit Authority bus driver said he was glad to help stop downtown traffic, after a distraught young woman laid down in the street Friday night. “I felt obliged to help her, and felt like she needed help," said bus driver Justin Lawson, 43, of Worcester.

