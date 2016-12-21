Worcester's Goddard School sees midyear change of principals

WORCESTER - There has been a midyear change of principals at the Goddard School of Science & Technology, which Superintendent Maureen Binienda described as partly an effort to prevent the level 3 school from slipping to level 4. The school's former principal, Yuisa Perez-Chionchio, about a month ago accepted a new position within the district helping to direct a parent education program that debuted at Worcester East Middle School this year, according to Ms. Binienda.

