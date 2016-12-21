Worcester sets tax rates; average homeowner's bill to rise $52

The City Council incorporated a compromise budget adjustment Tuesday night, and then voted on a fiscal 2017 tax classification that will see the residential and commercial-industrial rates grow farther apart. By a 7-4 vote, the council approved a fiscal 2017 tax rate of $19.22 per $1,000 assessed valuation for residential properties, and a tax rate of $32.93 per $1,000 assessed valuation for commerical-industrial properties in the city. According to the city, that will result in the average residential tax bill going up $52 annually and the average commercial-industrial bill going up $360.

