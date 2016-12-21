Worcester sets tax rates; average homeowner's bill to rise $52
The City Council incorporated a compromise budget adjustment Tuesday night, and then voted on a fiscal 2017 tax classification that will see the residential and commercial-industrial rates grow farther apart. By a 7-4 vote, the council approved a fiscal 2017 tax rate of $19.22 per $1,000 assessed valuation for residential properties, and a tax rate of $32.93 per $1,000 assessed valuation for commerical-industrial properties in the city. According to the city, that will result in the average residential tax bill going up $52 annually and the average commercial-industrial bill going up $360.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Fel-Tech HAMMER DIVISION (Aug '12)
|Dec 7
|irondealer1
|8
|sexless marriage advice (Jan '12)
|Dec 2
|Da x
|108
|Is my ex son in law off limits sexually? EX. (Feb '11)
|Dec 2
|Da x
|183
|Mountain lion in Petersham? Owner of injured ho...
|Nov 30
|big Cats where it...
|1
|Shrewsbury st. (Sep '15)
|Nov 24
|David Gray
|9
|Boulevard.
|Nov '16
|David Gray
|1
|Grafton assistant selected as Webster town admi...
|Nov '16
|grommit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC