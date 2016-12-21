Worcester police investigate shots fi...

Worcester police investigate shots fired on Fairbanks Street

10 hrs ago

Police said they were alerted to the shooting by the department's Shotspotter gunshot detection system around 7:10 p.m.  Officers converged in the area of 9 Fairbanks St. and quickly discovered ballistic evidence; they also discovered that a vehicle had been struck by a projectile. No injuries were reported, and police said they checked with local hospitals but had not located any victims.  Residents in the apartment building told police they heard shots being fired, but were unsure what direction they came from.

