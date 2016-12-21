Worcester man indicted in July fatal stabbing in Main South

According to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr., a Worcester County grand jury on Wednesday handed up an indictment on a single count of murder against Jose Luis Morales, 20, of 272 Pleasant St., Apt. 8. Mr. Morales was arrested in New Jersey in October, and originally faced a murder charge in Central District Court in connection with Mr. Daniels' fatal stabbing.

