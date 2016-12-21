Worcester man indicted in death of Webster woman found in burning car

WORCESTER – A city man accused of killing a woman whose body was found last year in a burning car has been indicted on a murder charge. According to the Worcester district attorney's office, a Worcester County grand jury this week handed up an indictment against 39-year-old Donovan Goparian on charges of murder, malicious damage to a motor vehicle, and intimidation of a witness.

